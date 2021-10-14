Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $56.41 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,068 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 10.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Mplx worth $56,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 76.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,105. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

