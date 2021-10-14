Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $12.51 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,000. ONEOK comprises approximately 2.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $64.60. 37,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

