Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,004 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises 2.9% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.24. 16,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

