Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Enbridge comprises about 0.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 121,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,542. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

