Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,049,000. The Williams Companies comprises about 7.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 90.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 69.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 211,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,500,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 214,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 179,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,690. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

