Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 333,278 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,278 shares during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners comprises about 1.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,519 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $12,643,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10,230.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 35.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,468,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 209.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,239,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 839,572 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENBL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,424. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.42. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

