Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,547 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners comprises about 4.1% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of BP Midstream Partners worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 304,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.22.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 million. Research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Jonestrading lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

