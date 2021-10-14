Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 4,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00.

NYSE:U traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,741. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion and a PE ratio of -62.62.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $492,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $6,809,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

