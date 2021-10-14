InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the September 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
INM opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
