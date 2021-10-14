InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the September 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INM opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.94.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.