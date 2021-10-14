Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0292 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $201,610.25 and approximately $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innova has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.