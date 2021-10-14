Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.66. 438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at about $3,065,000.

