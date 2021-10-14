Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Inovalon worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 150.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

