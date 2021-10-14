Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) vs. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Financial Comparison

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 2 3 2 0 2.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.14%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 145.33%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 201.56 -$166.41 million ($0.82) -8.66 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.90 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -8.34

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,193.30% -42.42% -35.76% MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19%

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

