Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Trading Up 17.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)’s stock price was up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

