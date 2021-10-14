Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $65.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.60 million and the lowest is $64.71 million. Inseego posted sales of $90.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $266.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.18 million to $270.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $312.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.79 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

INSG opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.