Insider Buying: Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Acquires 25,316 Shares of Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) insider Michael Tobin purchased 25,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,733.84 ($24,475.88).

Shares of BBB stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 76 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 385,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.04 million and a PE ratio of 2.90. Bigblu Broadband plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Bigblu Broadband’s payout ratio is currently 334.57%.

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

