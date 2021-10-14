Insider Buying: Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Acquires 25,316 Shares of Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) insider Michael Tobin purchased 25,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,733.84 ($24,475.88).

Shares of BBB stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 76 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 385,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.04 million and a PE ratio of 2.90. Bigblu Broadband plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Bigblu Broadband’s payout ratio is currently 334.57%.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

