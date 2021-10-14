Insider Buying: Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Major Shareholder Purchases 512,820 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.33. 2,273,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $228,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 262,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 61,848 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

