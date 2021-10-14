Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $2,674,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total transaction of $2,966,330.00.

Shares of TXG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,178. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.82.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 654.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $1,051,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

