Insider Selling: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beam Global stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 195,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,696. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. Equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEEM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

