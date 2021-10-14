Insider Selling: BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Insider Sells 92,697 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) insider Magdalena Bartoś sold 92,697 shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £139,045.50 ($181,663.84).

