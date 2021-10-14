Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,330 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $4,935,173.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $4,489,217.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total value of $4,327,233.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $4,120,921.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60.

Shares of NET traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.28. 6,407,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $166.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.97.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

