Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 109,104 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $15,762,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $14,953,794.24.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64.

On Monday, August 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $153.36. 3,926,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

