Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $232,323.36.

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.36. 3,926,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,281. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

