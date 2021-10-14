Insider Selling: Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Sells 895,422 Shares of Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 895,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £1,969,928.40 ($2,573,724.07).

Shares of LON:FNTL opened at GBX 224.56 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.55. Fintel Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 193.50 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.22 ($3.33). The company has a market capitalization of £218.36 million and a PE ratio of 26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Fintel’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

