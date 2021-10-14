Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.
HAYW traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 346,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
