Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.

HAYW traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 346,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.