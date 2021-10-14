Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 248,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,996. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.