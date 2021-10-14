Insider Selling: McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Major Shareholder Sells 545,416 Shares of Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40.

MCFE traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 839,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 352.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 410,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McAfee by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McAfee by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in McAfee by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in McAfee in the second quarter valued at $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

