Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16.

Shares of OSH traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,149. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of -32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OSH shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

