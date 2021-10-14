Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.97. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.