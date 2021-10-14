Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 25,589,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,503,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a PE ratio of -20.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 697.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 89,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 152,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

