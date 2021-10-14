Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 133,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.74.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

