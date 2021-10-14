Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00.

PEN opened at $263.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

