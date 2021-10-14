Insider Selling: Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,302.80.

TSE:PMT traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.63. 195,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,358. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.43 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$400.00.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.