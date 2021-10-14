Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 357,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,677. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $205,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

