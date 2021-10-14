Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 313,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

