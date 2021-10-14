Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $3,072,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 107.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 109,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 679,380 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

