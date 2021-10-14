Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $77,940.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00.

On Monday, August 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00.

RAPT stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 2,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,024. The company has a market cap of $944.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

