Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00.

NYSE RNG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.16. The company had a trading volume of 896,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average of $267.00. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.53 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

