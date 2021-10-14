Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $150,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 6,503 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $437,391.78.

On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $247,680.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 60.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

