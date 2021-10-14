Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 5,531 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bobak R. Azamian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19.

TARS traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $28.11. 71,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,397. The stock has a market cap of $578.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,838,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

