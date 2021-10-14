Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $814,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.49. 613,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,425. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.55.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.