Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells 3,477 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mardi Dier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 521,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.