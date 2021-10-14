Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Sells 9,326 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ann Torre Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Ann Torre Bates sold 20,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $954,305.70.

On Thursday, September 30th, Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 724,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

