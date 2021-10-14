Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,455. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.21 and a 200-day moving average of $329.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.83.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

