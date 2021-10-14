INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 626,587 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIII opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

