Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

PODD stock opened at $300.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -652.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.01. Insulet has a one year low of $214.93 and a one year high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Insulet by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

