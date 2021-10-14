Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Integra LifeSciences worth $79,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,101,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 239,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

