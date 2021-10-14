Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $6,075,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $53.75. 632,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,554,445. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

