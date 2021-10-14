Intel (INTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.