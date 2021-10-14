Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

